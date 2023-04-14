Ethiopia seeking $2 billion under IMF programme

Ethiopia is in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to borrow at least $2 billion under a reform programme, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The IMF is still working on assessing the country's debt sustainability after a request for a programme equivalent to about 500% of the size of its stake in the global lender, the sources said this week on condition of anonymity because the talks are private.

In this first debt analysis, the IMF calculated that Ethiopia is set to face a financing gap of at least $6 billion until 2026, according to two sources close to the negotiations. That would still leave a funding hole of roughly $4 billion over that period should the country succeed in securing the amount under discussion.