Sudanese general warns Kenya against sending peacekeepers

Earlier this month, IGAD, an East African regional bloc of which Kenya is a member, proposed an initiative that would include the deployment of peacekeepers in the capital Khartoum.

The Sudanese army has repeatedly rejected the Kenyan-led initiative, accusing the regional power of supporting the RSF.

It has said it would consider any foreign peacekeepers as enemy forces.

"Leave the East African forces where they are. Bring the Kenyan army ... I swear to god, not one of them would make it back," said Sudanese General Yassir al-Atta in comments to troops.

He also accused Kenya of being bought off by a third country, which he did not identify.