Russia detains German man accused of blowing up gas distribution pipe

The FSB accuses the German man of damaging the gas pipeline under an Ukrainian's instructions

A general view shows the Cathedral, also known as the Koenigsberg Cathedral, which houses the tomb and museum of German philosopher Immanuel Kant, in Kaliningrad, Russia, Nov 26, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer

Russia has detained a German citizen on suspicion of explosives-smuggling and terrorism, accusing him of blowing up a pipe at a gas distribution station, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.

The FSB said the man, identified as Nikolai Gaiduk, had been involved in the attack in Russia's Kaliningrad Baltic Sea exclave in March, using a home-made bomb.

It said he was arrested during a subsequent attempt to enter Kaliningrad from Poland, when authorities searched his car and found 0.5 litres of liquid explosive.

The FSB said Gaiduk was born in 1967 and lives in Hamburg. It accused him of acting on the instructions of a Ukrainian man also living in the north German city.

"Currently, measures are being taken to identify and bring to justice the persons who assisted Gaiduk ... in carrying out illegal activities," the agency said.

A German Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the consulate general in St Petersberg was in contact with Russian authorities and had offered consular assistance to the man, adding that the arrest had taken place in October.

The spokesperson cited the threat situation for foreign nationals in Russia when asked about the delay between when the arrest took place and when it was reported.

"In principle, we have to take note of the fact that there is an atmosphere of intimidation and fear in Russia, which can also lead to arbitrary arrests," said the spokesperson.

According to Russia's emergencies ministry, the pipe explosion in March caused a fire but there were no casualties.