Putin-Erdogan talks only hope for Black Sea grain deal extension

Expected negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan remain the only hope to extend the Black Sea grain deal that is set to expire next week, Russia's RIA news agency reported on Monday.

The Black Sea deal, brokered between Russia and Ukraine by the United Nations and Turkey in July 2022, aimed to prevent a global food crisis by allowing Ukrainian grain trapped by Russia's invasion to be safely exported from Black Sea ports.

Citing an unnamed source familiar with negotiations, RIA reported "there is no optimism" for the extension of the deal - a position that Moscow has reiterated frequently in recent weeks.