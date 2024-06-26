Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 26, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

More than 40 Indonesian agencies hit by cyberattack on data centres

The latest cyberattack, the worst that the country has experienced in recent years, disrupts immigration services and affects operations at Indonesia's major airports for days

Over 40 Indonesian agencies hit by cyberattack on data centres
Indonesia's Minister of Communication and Informatics Budi Arie Setiadi gestures during an interview at his office in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 14, 2024. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters

Published : 26 Jun 2024, 07:18 PM

Updated : 26 Jun 2024, 07:18 PM

Related Stories
Stella Assange will seek a pardon for husband Julian
Stella Assange will seek a pardon for husband Julian
Nearly 40% of Italian teens take drugs: reports
Nearly 40% of Italian teens take drugs: reports
Several dead as police fire on protesters in Kenya
Several dead as police fire on protesters in Kenya
Gaza suffers near total breakdown of law and order: UNRWA chief
Gaza suffers near total breakdown of law and order: UNRWA chief
Read More
Sovcomflot says its ship rescued crew from tanker off Yemen
Sovcomflot says its ship rescued crew from tanker off Yemen
CID busts sex trafficking ring targeting women
CID busts sex trafficking ring targeting women
Messi may skip game against Peru to rest
Messi may skip game against Peru to rest
1 dead as boat catches fire in Buriganga
1 dead as boat catches fire in Buriganga
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More