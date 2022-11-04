Russia and North Korea forge closer ties amid shared isolation

Kim met Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2019 for the first time in a summit in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

In October, Kim sent a birthday greeting to Putin, congratulating him for "crushing the challenges and threats of the United States".

Russia has joined China in opposing new sanctions on North Korea, vetoing a US-led push in May and publicly splitting the UN Security Council (UNSC) for the first time since it started punishing Pyongyang in 2006.

UKRAINE WAR SUPPORT

North Korea has reciprocated with public support for Moscow after Russia invaded Ukraine. It was one of the only countries to recognise the independence of breakaway Ukrainian regions, and it expressed support for Russia's proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine.

"Moscow's 'special military operation' in Ukraine has ushered in a new geopolitical reality in which the Kremlin and (North Korea) may become increasingly close, perhaps even to the point of resurrecting the quasi-alliance relationship that had existed during the Cold War," Artyom Lukin, a professor at Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, wrote in a recent report for 38 North.

It is notable Pyongyang has begun using the new phrase "tactical and strategic collaboration" to describe its relationship with Russia, he added.

Both Russia and North Korea have denied claims by the United States that Russia has sought to buy millions of rounds of ammunition and other weapons from North Korea.