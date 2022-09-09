China ambassador: UN report on Xinjiang has 'closed door of cooperation'

China's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva said on Friday that Beijing would not cooperate with the UN human rights office following the release of a long-awaited report on alleged human rights abuses in the far western region of Xinjiang.

The report, released on Aug 31, stipulates that "serious human rights violations have been committed" in China and said the detention of Uyghurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity.

"The office closed the door of cooperation by releasing the so-called assessment," Ambassador Chen Xu told reporters, describing the report as "illegal and invalid". China vigorously denies any abuses in Xinjiang.