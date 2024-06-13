Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 13, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

UK's Labour promises to ban smoking for younger generations

Labour leader Keir Starmer, whose party is far ahead in opinion polls ahead of the vote, publishes its planned policies

UK promises to ban smoking for younger generations

Reuters

Published : 13 Jun 2024, 07:16 PM

Updated : 13 Jun 2024, 07:16 PM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Read More
Jhenaidah AL’s Mintu remanded for 8 days
Jhenaidah AL’s Mintu remanded for 8 days
Heavy rain floods Sylhet city again
Heavy rain floods Sylhet city again
US coach won't blame stop-clock penalty for India loss
US coach won't blame stop-clock penalty for India loss
England coach hopes Hazlewood's comments were tongue in cheek
England coach hopes Hazlewood's comments were tongue in cheek
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More