Indian and Chinese troops disengaging from western Himalayan area, says India

"The eyeball-to-eyeball contact has ended," an Indian defence source said, referring to the latest agreement, although both countries still have thousands of soldiers lined up along the de factor border, known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"The forces have disengaged. They have not been de-inducted."

"This is the first step towards a calmer LAC," the source said, declining to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

The Chinese embassy in New Delhi did not immediately respond to calls and an email from Reuters.

India and China share an undemarcated 3,800 km-long (2,360 mile-long) border, where their troops previously adhered to long-standing protocols to avoid the use of any firearms on the frontier.

There have been 16 rounds of meetings between senior military commanders from both countries since June 2020 when Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Galwan area of Ladakh.