Nearly 1 million people face starvation in hunger hotspots: UN agencies

"The severe drought in the Horn of Africa has pushed people to the brink of starvation. Acute food insecurity is rising fast and spreading across the world. Without a massively scaled up humanitarian response, the situation will likely worsen in the coming months," said the head of the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Although global agricultural commodity prices have come off record highs in recent months, local food prices in several countries remain high and risk heading back up if a UN-brokered deal to boost Russian and Ukrainian grain and fertiliser shipments collapses.

Ukraine is the world's fourth largest grain exporter, while Russia ranks third for grain and first for fertiliser exports.