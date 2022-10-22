15 dead as bus carrying workers home for Diwali crashes in India

At least 15 people were killed and 40 others injured after a bus slammed into a stationary truck on a highway in India’s Madhya Pradesh.

Nearly 100 passengers, mostly workers heading home for Diwali, were aboard the bus travelling to Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, when the accident occurred near the city of Rewa late on Friday, private broadcaster NDTV reports.

Passengers with serious injuries are being treated at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa, while others received first aid at a local hospital in Suhagi, according to officials.