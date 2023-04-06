Saudi Arabia commits financial support to help Pakistan secure IMF deal

Saudi Arabia has conveyed to International Monetary Fund its commitment to provide financing to Pakistan, Pakistani junior finance minister Aisha Ghaus Pasha said on Thursday, a critical support to secure IMF funding.

Saudi Arabia's $2 billion pledged in external financing support to Pakistan is one of the final conditions for an IMF deal that Islamabad needs to avert a default.

"Apparently Saudi Arabia has committed to IMF, and IMF has indicated to us that there has been a correspondence from them," Pasha told reporters in Islamabad.

The IMF's resident representative did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.