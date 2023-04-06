    বাংলা

    Saudi Arabia commits financial support to help Pakistan secure IMF deal

    Saudi Arabia's $2 billion pledge in external financing support to Pakistan is one of the final conditions for $1.1 billion IMF funding that Islamabad needs

    Reuters
    Published : 6 April 2023, 11:47 AM
    Updated : 6 April 2023, 11:47 AM

    Saudi Arabia has conveyed to International Monetary Fund its commitment to provide financing to Pakistan, Pakistani junior finance minister Aisha Ghaus Pasha said on Thursday, a critical support to secure IMF funding.

    Saudi Arabia's $2 billion pledged in external financing support to Pakistan is one of the final conditions for an IMF deal that Islamabad needs to avert a default.

    "Apparently Saudi Arabia has committed to IMF, and IMF has indicated to us that there has been a correspondence from them," Pasha told reporters in Islamabad.

    The IMF's resident representative did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

    The IMF has asked Pakistan to secure assurances on external financing from friendly countries and multilateral partners to fund its balance of payment gap for this fiscal year, which ends in June.

    Islamabad has been hosting an IMF mission since early February to negotiate a series of policy measures to secure $1.1 billion funding for the cash-strapped economy, which is on the verge of collapse.

    The funds are part of a $6.5 billion bailout package the IMF approved in 2019, which analysts say is critical for Pakistan to avert defaulting on external payment obligations.

    The deal will also unlock other bilateral and multilateral financing avenues for Pakistan to shore up its foreign exchange reserves, which have fallen to four weeks worth of import cover, and help it steer out of a balance of payment crisis.

    Pasha said Islamabad was also in talks with UAE to secure an assurance for a foreign reserves deposits in central bank.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside the headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, US, Oct 9, 2016.
    IMF flags debt restructuring hurdles, says banning crypto should be an option
    IMF said differentiating is necessary between central bank digital currencies backed by the state and stable coins, and crypto assets that are privately issued
    FILE PHOTO: A trader counts US dollar banknotes at a currency exchange booth in Peshawar, Pakistan, January 25, 2023.
    Pakistan awaits China's decision on rollover of $2bn loan
    Such a rollover is critical for Pakistan, where foreign exchange reserves have dipped to just four weeks' worth of imports
    Boeing 777X and Boeing 737 MAX 10 aeroplanes are seen parked in an aerial view at King County International Airport-Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, US, Jun 1, 2022.
    Boeing expected to sell nearly 80 787 planes to Saudi airlines
    Saudia and new national airline Riyadh Air, expected to add $20 billion to Saudi Arabia's non-oil GDP growth, will both be acquiring Boeing 787s
    Photo courtesy of Al-Arabiya
    8 Bangladeshis among 22 dead in Saudi bus crash
    Among the 47 passengers, 35 were from Bangladesh, says an official at the consulate in Jeddah

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain