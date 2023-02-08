In Syria's quake-hit Aleppo, survivors try to reach the missing

After Monday's earthquake brought down his family's building in Syria's battle-scarred second city of Aleppo, Youssef managed to reach one of his trapped relatives by phone, hearing voices despite a bad line.

Since then the 25 year-old has been standing in near-freezing weather by the rubble, unable to get through again.

"I have been waiting for news of my father, my mother, my brother, my sister and her son. Nothing is known about them so far," he said.