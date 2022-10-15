    বাংলা

    China says it reserves right to use force over Taiwan

    Though peaceful reunification is its first choice, says a Communist Party spokesman

    Published : 15 Oct 2022, 01:52 PM
    Updated : 15 Oct 2022, 01:52 PM

    China reserves the right to use force over Taiwan as a last resort in compelling circumstances, though peaceful reunification is its first choice, a Communist Party spokesman said on Saturday.

    Reunification of China and Taiwan meets the interests of all, including Taiwan compatriots, Sun Yeli told a news conference in Beijing.

    President Xi Jinping is poised to win a third five-year term as general secretary of the ruling party, the most powerful job in the country, at the congress to be held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing for a week starting on Sunday.

