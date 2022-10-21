'Political fix' needed for Wikileaks' Assange: lawyer

A lawyer for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said an "urgent political fix" is needed in his case because legal appeals against his extradition to the United States could continue for another decade and his health is declining.

Barrister Jennifer Robinson has been on Assange's legal team for 12 years, and during a visit to Australia said she hoped the new Australian government could provide a breakthrough, after its public statements that Australian-born Assange's case has "gone on long enough".

She also called for the new British prime minister - "whoever that ends up being" - to take a position on free speech and raise the case with the United States.

Assange, 50, is wanted by US authorities on 18 counts, including a spying charge, relating to WikiLeaks' release of vast troves of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables, which Washington said had put lives in danger.