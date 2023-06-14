Germany calls China a growing threat as it steps up focus on security

China poses a growing threat to global security, Germany said in its first national security strategy on Wednesday, underscoring Berlin's shift in emphasis from economic interests to geopolitics following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Using blunt language about its top trading partner, the strategy document describes Beijing as aggressively claiming supremacy in Asia and seeking to use its economic might to achieve political goals.

The document highlights the main threats Germany perceives it faces, from climate change to supply chain disruptions, and includes a few policy specifics, such as a commitment to raising defence spending and creating an agency to fight cyberattacks.

Analysts noted it does not prioritise which threats to fight or contain any major surprises. It also omits some major issues, such as Taiwan, and as expected, does not create a National Security Council that would help its implementation.

"This is a major change being carried out by us in Germany in how we deal with security policy," moving from a military strategy towards an integrated security concept, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at the presentation of the document, while adding a more detailed China strategy should be ready soon.

"In future, we will focus more on security when it comes to decisions on economic policy," Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said. "We paid for every cubic metre of Russian gas twofold and threefold with our national security."

Germany's reliance on Russia for around half its gas imports prevented it from immediately being able to stop energy trade with Moscow after it invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Russia is the top threat to European peace "for now", the National Security Strategy (NSS) said.