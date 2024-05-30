Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 30, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

US to boycott UN tribute to Iran leader killed in helicopter crash

The 193-member UN General Assembly traditionally meets to pay tribute to any world leader who was a sitting head of state at the time of their death

US to boycott UN tribute to Iran leader killed in helicopter cras
A mourner holds the picture of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, as she prays during a vigil to pay tribute to him and other officials who were killed in a helicopter crash, at the Iranian Ambassador's residence in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 22, 2024. REUTERS

Michelle Nichols

Reuters

Published : 30 May 2024, 12:51 PM

Updated : 30 May 2024, 12:51 PM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Read More
India bank on middle order firepower
India bank on middle order firepower
England need Archer, Curran to step up in WC defence
England need Archer, Curran to step up in WC defence
Disrupted preparations won't be excuse for England: Wood
Disrupted preparations won't be excuse for England: Wood
Windies head into World Cup with renewed hope
Windies head into World Cup with renewed hope
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More