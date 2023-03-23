Oil spills and near misses: more ghost tankers ship sanctioned fuel

That's the same number as the previous three years combined, although still a fraction of the overall 61 incidents recorded across the whole shipping industry in 2022, the analysis found.

None of the eight incidents caused any injuries or significant pollution. Some executives are worried, though.

"You have the dark fleet which has not been vetted so much and that is a concern," said Jan Dieleman, president of commodities group Cargill's ocean transportation division. "We do not have visibility on maintenance and safety as no one is really boarding the ships and doing checks - that is missing."

Government officials from Iran, Venezuela and Russia, which do not recognise Western sanctions, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment for this article.

Several of the shipping players interviewed said oil producers hit by sanctions had little choice but to use less tightly vetted vessels to keep their exports flowing and shore up their stumbling economies.

INVISIBLE FLEET?

Estimates of the size of the shadow fleet vary, with industry participants putting the number at anything from more than 400 to north of 600, or roughly a fifth of the overall global crude oil tanker fleet.

"Our data shows that it has now reached around 650 units," said Andrea Olivi, head of wet freight at commodity trader Trafigura, which estimates that two-thirds of that number are crude tankers.

The number of tankers transporting Iranian crude and products – excluding the state's own fleet – has risen to above 300 this month from 70 in November 2020, said Claire Jungman, chief of staff at US advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), which tracks Iranian-related tanker traffic via satellite data.

Iran's oil minister said this month that the country's oil exports had reached their highest level since the reimposition of US sanctions in 2018, with 83 million more barrels exported in the past year versus the year before.

Meanwhile, economic penalties imposed on Moscow by Washington and other Western capitals over the Ukraine conflict have led to dozens more ships plying the shadow trade, the industry participants said.

Some cautioned that the size of the shadow fleet was becoming more difficult to gauge given the complex layers of compliance around sanctions on Russian oil, which is banned from many Western ports and subject to a price cap by G7 countries.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the numbers regarding the size and growth of the shadow fleet.

The US Treasury didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on ships carrying sanctioned oil. A State Department spokesperson said the US strove to identify sanctions evasion in the shipping sector in an effort to bolster navigation safety and minimise the risk of environmental hazards.