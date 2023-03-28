Israeli government delays disputed judiciary bill amid mass protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday delayed a decision on bitterly contested plans for a judicial overhaul until next month amid fears that Israel's worst national crisis in years could fracture his coalition or escalate into violence.

It was unclear how far the bill's delay to the next parliamentary session, coming after weeks of mass protests, will satisfy either side or cool a crisis the army chief said on Monday made "this hour different to any before".

A hard-right coalition partner, Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, agreed to the delay in exchange for a commitment to submit the legislation in the next session of parliament. But another important hard-right lawmaker called it a mistake.

Opponents of the plan to tighten parliament's control over judicial processes say it is a threat to democracy and have mobilised huge protests against it. Supporters of the legislation, including far-right football fans, have promised counter demonstrations.

Flights from Ben Gurion airport were grounded and seaports, banks, hospitals and medical services were also set to stop work as the head of the national labour union Histadrut called for a general strike to stop the judicial overhaul going ahead.

Army chief of staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said on Monday: "We have not known such days of external threats coalescing, while a storm is brewing at home."

White House spokesperson John Kirby said US President Joe Biden had been very forthright with Netanyahu, sharing his concerns over the situation with him directly.

Netanyahu, who called on Twitter for both sides to avoid violence, was trying to hold together his nationalist-religious coalition after his decision on Sunday to sack the defence chief for opposing his plans prompted mass overnight protests.