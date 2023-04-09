    বাংলা

    UK PM Sunak to meet US President in Northern Ireland

    Having helped broker the 1998 deal, the United States remains an influential voice in Northern Ireland's politics

    Reuters
    Published : 9 April 2023, 06:15 AM
    Updated : 9 April 2023, 06:15 AM

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will meet Joe Biden in Northern Ireland next week when the US president flies in to take part in events to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace accord.

    Having helped broker the 1998 deal, the United States remains an influential voice in Northern Ireland's politics and has sought to protect the peace from the strains caused by Britain's exit from the European Union.

    Sunak will greet Biden on Tuesday evening when Air Force One lands for what will be a closely watched visit to both sides of the Irish border at a time of heightened political uncertainty in Northern Ireland.

    Sunak hosts a gala dinner on Wednesday to commemorate the anniversary, his office said in a statement setting out some details of his itinerary.

    Biden, who often speaks proudly of his Irish roots, will also spend time in the Irish Republic, where he will visit Dublin and his two ancestral homes.

    The Good Friday Agreement - signed on April 10, 1998 - largely ended three decades of sectarian bloodshed that had convulsed Northern Ireland since the late 1960s.

    However, the anniversary has been overshadowed by a year-long boycott by Northern Ireland's largest pro-British unionist party of the power-sharing devolved government central to the peace deal. The Democratic Unionist Party is angry about post-Brexit trade rules that treated the province differently from the rest of the UK.

    In March, Britain's MI5 intelligence agency increased the threat level in Northern Ireland from domestic terrorism to "severe" - meaning an attack is highly likely - though the move was not thought to be linked to the anniversary.

    Biden clashed with the British government at times during Brexit talks, but has spoken in support of a recently agreed UK-EU deal to address some of the tensions caused by the original Brexit agreement.

    Although that deal has so far failed to restore the devolved government in Northern Ireland, Sunak will seek to bolster his support for the province by announcing a summit later in the year to stimulate international investment.

    RELATED STORIES
    DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson speaks to the media at the Culloden Hotel in Belfast, where British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is holding talks with Stormont leaders over the Northern Ireland Protocol in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Feb 17, 2023.
    Northern Ireland's DUP to vote against new Brexit deal
    Parliament will on Wednesday debate and vote on the so-called ‘Stormont brake’, part of the Windsor Framework agreed in February
    FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak looks on outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, Jan 25, 2023.
    UK's Sunak wants Northern Ireland deal to 'get the job done' on Brexit
    Sunak said he was hopeful of a positive outcome to the talks and he would spend the weekend trying to finish them
    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks on Downing Street in London, Britain March 22, 2023.
    Sunak to unveil measures to crack down on anti-social behaviour
    Sunak is increasingly setting out his policy agenda to try to close a double-digit lead in the opinion polls for the opposition Labour Party
    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Fairmont Hotel in Windsor, Britain, February 27, 2023. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS
    UK strikes Northern Ireland deal with EU
    The deal seeks to resolve tensions caused by the 2020 post-Brexit arrangements governing Northern Ireland

    Opinion

    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud