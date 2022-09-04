    বাংলা

    EU condemns jail, hard labour sentence for Myanmar's Suu Kyi

    The Nobel laureate and figurehead of Myanmar's opposition had already been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Sept 2022, 04:51 PM
    Updated : 4 Sept 2022, 04:51 PM

    The European Union condemned on Sunday the sentencing of Myanmar's deposed former leader Aung San Suu Kyi to jail with hard labour, after she was found guilty of electoral fraud.

    A source familiar with the proceedings said on Friday that Suu Kyi had been found guilty and sentenced to three years in jail with hard labour. Her lawyers gave the same information to the BBC.

    "EU condemns the unjustified sentence of Aung San Suu Kyi to an additional three years of detention, with hard labour. She now faces 20 years imprisonment on eleven counts with several charges remaining," the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell wrote on Twitter.

    "EU calls on the regime in Myanmar to release her and all political prisoners," Borrell said.

    The Nobel laureate and figurehead of Myanmar's opposition to decades of military rule has been detained since a coup early last year and had already been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison. She denies all the allegations against her.

