North Korea blasts US-South Korea summit deal for escalating tension

North Korea criticised a recent US-South Korea agreement to bolster the deployment of American strategic assets in the region for escalating tension to the "brink of a nuclear war," state media KCNA said on Monday.

US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol held a summit last week, during which Biden pledged to give Seoul more insight into its nuclear planning over any conflict with North Korea as anxiety grows over Pyongyang's weapons programmes and the American nuclear umbrella.

Both leaders agreed to strengthen South Korea's defences and regularly deploy US strategic assets. As part of the efforts, a US Navy nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine will visit South Korea for the first time since the 1980s.