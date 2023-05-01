Cradle of Sudan's uprising becomes transit point for those fleeing war

But while it has been spared the heavy fighting that erupted in the capital two weeks ago, the power struggle between rival military factions there has dealt the latest blow to the hopes of Atbara's pro-democracy activists.

Some of those who arrived in the city, a colonial-era railway hub about 350 km (220 miles) northeast of Khartoum, have sought accommodation in the city. Others are passing through on their way to Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast or Sudan's northern border with Egypt.

Some are still figuring out their plans.

"We came to Atbara looking for safety after the war in Khartoum. We left our homes and lives there, and we don't know how we're going to continue," said 35-year-old Omeima Yasin, holding her child.