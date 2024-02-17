Navalny's wife calls for Putin to be punished at global security summit

The wife of Alexei Navalny led calls on Friday at a Western security gathering for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be held accountable for the jailed Kremlin opponent's death.

Hundreds of politicians, military officers and diplomats were in the German city of Munich for the three-day annual conference dubbed the "Davos of Defence".

The gathering was expected to be dominated by war in Israel and Ukraine as well as fears over US commitment to defence if former President Donald Trump is re-elected.

But it was jolted by the Russian prison service's report that Navalny fell unconscious and died after a walk at an Arctic penal colony. Organisers broke the schedule to let Navalny's wife Yulia Navalnaya speak.

"I thought for a long time if I should come out here or immediately fly to my children," Navalnaya said, receiving a standing ovation as she came on stage.

"But then I thought what Alexei would do in my place. And I'm sure he would be here, he would be on this stage."

Navalnaya said she did not know whether to believe Russian authorities. "But if this is true, I want Putin, his entire entourage, Putin’s friends, his government to know that they will bear responsibility for what they did to our country, to my family, to my husband."