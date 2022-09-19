Top US general urges vigilance as Russia weighs Ukraine setbacks

"The war is not going too well for Russia right now. So it's incumbent upon all of us to maintain high states of readiness, alert," Milley said in Warsaw after the base visit.

Reporters travelling with him were asked not to publish the name of the base or describe its location.

Milley's trip included a review of the base's air defenses, which include Patriot missile batteries that would be a last line of defense should Russia decide to attack the base -- risking war with NATO.

Milley said he was not suggesting US troops in Europe were under any increased threat, but said they had to be ready.

"In the conduct of war, you just don't know with a high degree of certainty what will happen next."