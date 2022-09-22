UN showdown looms between Lavrov, West over atrocities in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will face off on Thursday with his Ukrainian and Western counterparts, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, when the United Nations Security Council meets over atrocities committed in Ukraine.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan will brief the 15-member body, which is meeting during the annual gathering of world leaders for the UN General Assembly.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24 as the Security Council met in New York to discuss Western concerns that Moscow was planning such a move.

"A crime has been committed against Ukraine, and we demand just punishment," Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky told the assembly on Wednesday in a recorded video. "The crime was committed against the lives of our people. The crime was committed against the dignity of our women and men."

Ukraine, the United States and others have accused Russia of war crimes in Ukraine. Russia denies targeting civilians during what it calls its "special military operation," describing accusations of human rights abuses as a smear campaign.