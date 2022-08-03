Pelosi says US will not abandon Taiwan

Pelosi arrived in Taipei on Tuesday on an unannounced trip, saying that it shows unwavering US commitment to Taiwan's democracy
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday that her visit to the island makes it unequivocally clear that the United States will not abandon Taiwan.
Now more than ever, America's solidarity with Taiwan is crucial, Pelosi told Tsai, adding that America's determination to preserve democracy in Taiwan and the rest of the world remains iron-clad.