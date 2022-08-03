    বাংলা

    Pelosi says US will not abandon Taiwan

    Now more than ever, America's solidarity with Taiwan is crucial, Nancy Pelosi told Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen

    Reuters
    Published : 3 August 2022, 03:57 AM
    Updated : 3 August 2022, 03:57 AM

    US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday that her visit to the island makes it unequivocally clear that the United States will not abandon Taiwan.

    Now more than ever, America's solidarity with Taiwan is crucial, Pelosi told Tsai, adding that America's determination to preserve democracy in Taiwan and the rest of the world remains iron-clad.

