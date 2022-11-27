In Washington, Macron to seek relief for Europe Inc amid China competition

German carmakers, for which the US is a big export market, are among the biggest victims of the IRA package which subsides US-made electric cars, the French presidential said. French carmakers do not export to the US but France has major car parts suppliers, which would be affected.

Energy issues will also feature prominently in the talks at the White House, with France hoping to boost nuclear energy cooperation. Macron wants France to build more nuclear reactors but it is struggling with corrosion issues at its ageing plants.

French utility EDF has drafted in hundreds of specialised workers, including welders, from US nuclear plant maker Westinghouse, to help fix issues at French nuclear plants and avoid power outages in Europe this winter.

Macron will also travel to Louisiana, ostensibly to pay tribute to the state's French heritage, but also to discuss energy issues, the French presidential advisor said.

French oil giant TotalEnergies owns a big liquefied natural gas terminal in the state on the Gulf of Mexico and Macron, who has complained about the high price of US gas exports, said he will bring up the issue with Biden.

"The United States produce cheap gas but sell it to us at high price," Macron told French executives on Nov 8. "And on top of that they have massive subsidies in some sectors that make our projects uncompetitive."

"I think that's unfriendly and I will go to Washington in a spirit of friendship at the end of the month... to simply plead for a level playing field," he said.