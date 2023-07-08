Zelensky, wearing a black hoodie and camouflage bullet-proof vest, laid flowers to honour those who defended the island, and thanked all the soldiers who have fought for Ukraine in the months since Russia's Feb. 24, 2022 invasion.

"I want to thank - exactly from here, from this place of victory - each of our soldiers for these 500 days," said Zelensky, in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

"And may the freedom that all of our heroes of different times wanted for Ukraine, and which we have to win now, be a tribute to all those who gave their lives for Ukraine."

The strategic island overlooks sea lanes to Odesa, Ukraine's main Black Sea port.

In the first hours of the invasion, Russian officers on the Black Sea Fleet flagship Moskva radioed Ukrainian guards on the barren outcrop, ordering them to surrender or die.

One of them radioed back "Russian warship, go fuck yourself."