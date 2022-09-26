    বাংলা

    Putin grants Russian citizenship to US whistleblower Snowden

    Snowden, 39, fled the United States and was given asylum in Russia after leaking secret files in 2013

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Sept 2022, 05:42 PM
    Updated : 26 Sept 2022, 05:42 PM

    President Vladimir Putin on Monday granted Russian citizenship to former US intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, nine years after he exposed the scale of secret surveillance operations by the National Security Agency (NSA).

    Snowden, 39, fled the United States and was given asylum in Russia after leaking secret files in 2013 that revealed vast domestic and international surveillance operations carried out by the NSA, where he worked.

    US authorities have for years wanted him returned to the United States to face a criminal trial on espionage charges.

    There was no immediate reaction from Snowden, whose name appeared without Kremlin comment in a Putin decree conferring citizenship on a list of 72 foreign-born individuals.

    The news prompted some Russians to jokingly ask whether Snowden would be called up for military service, five days after Putin announced Russia's first public mobilization since World War Two to shore up its faltering invasion of Ukraine.

    "Will Snowden be drafted?" Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the state media outlet RT and a vocal Putin supporter, wrote with dark humour on her Telegram channel.

    Snowden's lawyer, Anatoly Kucherena, told RIA news agency that his client could not be called up because he had not previously served in the Russian army.

    He said that Snowden's wife Lindsay Mills, who gave birth to a son in 2020, would also apply for citizenship.

    Russia granted Snowden permanent residency rights in 2020, paving the way for him to obtain Russian citizenship.

    That year a US appeals court found the program Snowden had exposed was unlawful and that the US intelligence leaders who publicly defended it were not telling the truth.

    Putin, a former Russian spy chief, said in 2017 that Snowden, who keeps a low profile while living in Russia, was wrong to leak US secrets but was not a traitor.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russia prepares to formally annex 15% of Ukraine
    Russia prepares to annex 15% of Ukraine
    Neither the West nor Ukraine can stop Putin claiming the regions, though the United States and its allies say they want Ukraine to defeat Russia
    North Korea, China resume cross-border freight train operation: S Korea ministry
    N Korea, China resume freight train services
    Train crossings had been on hold since Apr 29, when China suspended services with North Korea due to COVID-19 infections
    Japan bans chemical weapons-related goods to Russia, concerned by nuke threats
    Japan bans chemical weapons-related goods to Russia
    Japan also added 21 Russian organisations such as science labs as the target of existing export bans
    US warns of catastrophic consequences if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine
    US warns Russia of 'catastrophic' consequences
    The latest US warning follows a thinly veiled nuclear threat made last week by Putin

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher