US senators adopt new strategy to push Saudi Arabia on human rights

Democratic and Republican US senators introduced a resolution on Wednesday that could force President Joe Biden's administration to prepare a report on Saudi Arabia's human rights record and possibly lead to a reassessment of US security assistance for the kingdom.

Democrat Chris Murphy and Republican Mike Lee introduced the resolution under a provision of the Foreign Assistance Act that allows Congress to vote to request information on a particular country's human rights practices.

If the resolution passes, the administration must submit the report within 30 days, or all security assistance to the country automatically stops.

After the report is received, the act stipulates that Congress may adopt a joint resolution terminating, restricting or continuing security assistance to that country.