US military says it killed al-Shabaab leader in Somali air strike

The US military said it killed a leader of the Islamist militant al-Shabaab group with an air strike in Somalia over the weekend, while the insurgents claimed responsibility for a new attack.

Somalia's government said the leader was one of the co-founders of the al-Qaeda linked movement that has killed tens of thousands of people in bombings since 2006.

It named him as Abdullahi Nadir, al-Shabaab's chief prosecutor, who it said had been in line to replace the group's ailing leader, Ahmed Diriye. There was no immediate comment on the strike from al-Shabaab.

Nadir's "death is a thorn removed from the Somali nation," Somalia's information ministry said.