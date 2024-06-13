Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 14, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Pro-Trump influencers fire up fears of migrant 'invasion' ahead of US election

Biden took office in 2021 vowing to reverse many of Trump's restrictive border policies

Pro-Trump influencers fire up fears of migrant 'invasion'
YouTube influencer Nick Shirley speaks with a day laborer Elpidio Matute as Shirley and Brandon Buckingham stage a protest in front of the White House in Washington, US, May 15, 2024. REUTERS/Ted Hesson

Reuters

Published : 13 Jun 2024, 10:24 PM

Updated : 13 Jun 2024, 10:24 PM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Read More
Child falls into drain, dies in Sylhet
Child falls into drain, dies in Sylhet
3 children drown together
3 children drown together
HC suspends eviction of Harijan City Colony
HC suspends eviction of Harijan City Colony
Sino-Bangla venture to build 100 MW solar power plant
Sino-Bangla venture to build 100 MW solar power plant
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More