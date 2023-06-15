NATO races to design long-term package for Ukraine but differences remain

Over that time, popular support for defending Ukraine in the West might fade and the 2024 US election could yield an administration less willing to spend money on the war.

A CLEAR PATHWAY TO NATO?

Hanging over the deliberations is the question of whether alliance members can show unity by forging agreements ahead of the July 11-12 summit in the Lithuanian capital. Failing to do so would hand Putin a political and propaganda coup.

"Nobody wants to take a risk of disunity being displayed openly," said a senior Eastern European diplomat.

To reassure the Ukrainians, Poland and some other Eastern European governments have called on NATO to outline clear steps to eventual membership, and favor accelerated moves in that direction.

Others, particularly the United States and Germany, have been reluctant to embrace this idea, according to diplomats.

But all agree on the need to further boost Ukraine's security between now and the day it joins NATO.

"We must ensure that when this war ends, there are credible arrangements in place for Ukraine's security, so that history cannot repeat itself," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

Stoltenberg said these would include arrangements between Ukraine and a number of NATO allies. The precise nature of those arrangements is the subject of intense discussion.

Some leaders, such as Zelenskiy and French President Emmanuel Macron, have called for Ukraine to receive "security guarantees."

US officials prefer the softer term "security commitments". They declined to define what those commitments would be, but said they were working on a mechanism that would allow individual countries to provide long-term military aid to Kyiv.

"What you will see as Vilnius approaches are increased discussions about what that mechanism could look like with the support of many of our allies and partners," a US National Security Council spokesperson said.

Diplomats and officials said options under discussion include continued supplies of advanced weapons, ammunition and equipment, which has already amounted to tens of billions of dollars.

Some suggested loosely basing this on US arrangements with Israel, whereby NATO states would offer fixed bilateral military assistance for a long period of time.

Gabrielle Tarini, co-author of a new RAND Corporation report on Ukraine reconstruction, said that until Ukraine can join NATO the alliance needs to explore such measures.