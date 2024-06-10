Myanmar firing halts shipping to St Martin’s, triggers food crisis

The UNO says they are exploring the feasibility of an emergency route via the sea from Shah Pari Island

Firing from the Myanmar border has halted passenger and cargo vessels travelling from Cox's Bazar's Teknaf Upazila to St Martin's Island for six days.

The suspension of services has left more than 10,000 residents of the isolated island facing a shortage of daily necessities, including food.

The island is accessible only by water, with residents depending on trawlers that navigate the Teknaf-St Martin’s route to transport food products and other essential supplies.

Habibur Rahman, a former St Martin's union council ward member, noted those who live day-to-day on the island are suffering the most. He explained that stores are nearly out of food due to the inability of boats to operate.

"There is a shortage of vegetables, eggs, and fresh produce. Some traders are reportedly doubling their prices."

If this situation is not quickly resolved, he warned, it could exacerbate other issues like food scarcity and medical care for the island's residents.

Touhidul Islam, a student at Teknaf Government Degree College in St Martin’s, was concerned. "My final year exam is scheduled for 10 tomorrow morning, but the water transport to St Martin’s has been closed for several days. Missing this test would be a significant setback for me."

Abdur Rashid, president of the Saint Martin's Boat Owners Association, said: "The conflict continues within Myanmar. Bangladeshi vessels are being fired upon from Myanmar at the Naikhongdia point on the Naf River along the Teknaf-St Martin’s route."

"On Jun 5, a boat carrying election equipment and officials returning from St Martin's was fired upon from the Myanmar border. The boat sustained damage, but fortunately, no one was injured. Then, on Saturday, another cargo trawler was shot at. Though no one was injured, seven bullets hit the trawler."

Khorshed Alam, president of the Saint Martin's Speed Boat Owners' Cooperative Association, said: "Myanmar has been firing on Bangladeshi vessels along the Teknaf-St Martin’s waterway.

People are shocked to see trawlers being openly shot at and are refraining from travelling."

"Moreover, there is no alternative route to St Martin’s apart from this one. Each day, more than 100 people travel on the St Martin-Teknaf’s route using six to seven boats, which also transport food and daily necessities."

Akhter Kamal, chairman of the panel of Saint Martin's union council, said that the boats cross the Naikhongdia area at the end of the Naf River estuary on their way from Teknaf to Saint Martin’s. This has instilled fear in people, discouraging them from making the journey.

"However, it's unclear whether the firing is being conducted by Myanmar border guards or insurgents. In recent days, two or three boats have been attacked, prompting the owners to halt boat operations."

Due to a communication breakdown, there is now a food crisis on the island, and the panel chairman hopes the government will address it promptly.

Adnan Chowdhury, the Upazila executive officer or UNO, said that trawlers and speed boats have recently been fired upon from Myanmar, resulting in the suspension of vessel movements on that route.

However, investigations are underway to determine the feasibility of an emergency route to the island via the Bay of Bengal from the Shah Pari island area, the UNO added.

Earlier on Wednesday, over 100 shots were fired at a trawler returning from Saint Martin's in Cox's Bazar with election officials and equipment.

Then on Saturday afternoon, a cargo trawler from Teknaf to St Martin’s was shot at again in the Naikhongdia area of the Badar Mokam estuary of the Naf River.