Pentagon's top China official has arrived in Taiwan

The Pentagon's top China official, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Michael Chase, has arrived in Taiwan for a visit, the Financial Times reported on Friday citing a source, on a trip that could exacerbate tension between Beijing and Washington.

Taiwan's defence and foreign ministries did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and neither did the Pentagon.

Speaking earlier on Friday, Taiwan Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said he was "not very certain" about a report that the trip would take place.