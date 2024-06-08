Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 08, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Aquafarming becomes main global source for fish, UN food agency says

The report reveals that aquaculture production reached an unprecedented 130.9 million tonnes in 2022

Aquafarming dominates global fish production: FAO
Aquafarming emerges as the dominant force in global fish product, reveals FAO report

Reuters

Published : 08 Jun 2024, 03:10 PM

Updated : 08 Jun 2024, 03:10 PM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Read More
Dhaka's Jurain: Waterlogging, gas crisis, and WASA woes
Dhaka's Jurain: Waterlogging, gas crisis, and WASA woes
Minister promises action for ‘embarrassment’ of Hajj pilgrims
Minister promises action for ‘embarrassment’ of Hajj pilgrims
Tour operators call for withdrawal of VAT hike
Tour operators call for withdrawal of VAT hike
Pro-Palestinian protesters to surround White House
Pro-Palestinian protesters to surround White House
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More