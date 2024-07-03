Home +
July 03, 2024

Hurricane Beryl bears down on Jamaica as death toll rises to at least seven

Beryl, the 2024 Atlantic season's first hurricane and the earliest storm on record to reach the highest category on the Saffir-Simpson Scale, felled power lines and unleashed flash floods

Hurricane Beryl bears down on Jamaica as death toll rises to at l
A damaged house missing its roof after Hurricane Beryl passed the day before, in the northern Saint Patrick parish town of Sauteurs, Grenada July 2, 2024. REUTERS/Curlan Chrissey Campbell

>> Reuters

Published : 03 Jul 2024, 08:34 PM

Updated : 03 Jul 2024, 08:34 PM

Record 34 British-Bangladeshis stand in UK polls
116 killed in India religious event stampede
Kenya protesters say 'Ruto must go!'
US awards Moderna $176m for bird flu vaccine development
ACC prosecutes RAJUK director, wife
UK election: 10 seats to watch as the results come in
What happens in a UK parliamentary election?
What has Labour promised to do if elected?
