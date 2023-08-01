Nordic governments seek to de-escalate tension as more Quran are burned

"The fact that we are signalling both in Denmark and abroad that we are working on it will hopefully help de-escalate the problems we are facing," Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told journalists following a meeting with foreign policy speakers of parliament on Monday.

"It is not because we feel pressured to do so, but it is our political analysis that it is in the best interest of all of us," Rasmussen said. "We shouldn't just sit and wait for this to explode."

Even so, Quran burnings took place in both countries on Monday. In Stockholm, an Iraqi refugee behind several protests in recent weeks appeared to burn a copy of the Quran outside the Swedish parliament. In Denmark, anti-Muslim protesters burned the Quran outside the Saudi Arabian embassy in Copenhagen.

The Nordic countries have deplored the burnings of the Quran but cannot prevent it under constitutional laws protecting freedom of speech.

However, both governments have now said they are considering legal changes that would allow authorities to prevent further burnings in special situations.

The Swedish government said this month it is examining a similar solution, but right-wing parties in both countries have denounced the initiatives, with some saying freedom of speech cannot be compromised.