Trump to face charges in Florida court in classified documents case

Former US President Donald Trump was due to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday to face criminal charges that he unlawfully kept national-security documents when he left office and lied to officials who sought to recover them.

It will be the second courtroom visit for Trump since April, when he pleaded not guilty to charges in New York stemming from a hush-money payment to a porn star.

Trump is the first current or former president to face criminal charges, but that has not dented his hopes of returning to the White House.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, he holds a wide lead over his rivals for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election and 81 percent of Republican voters view the charges against him as politically motivated.