Georgia judge to release parts of report on Trump's efforts to overturn election

Portions of a Georgia special grand jury's report on Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election should be publicly released, but any recommendations on criminal charges will remain sealed for now, a state judge ruled on Monday.

The panel's findings, which have remained sealed since the final report's existence was disclosed in January, could potentially serve as the basis for a prosecution of Trump or his associates who attempted to reverse Democratic President Joe Biden's statewide victory.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said three parts of the report will be released on Thursday: the introduction, the conclusion and a section in which the grand jury "discusses its concern that some witnesses may have lied under oath."

The report also includes "a roster of who should (or should not) be indicted, and for what, in relation to the conduct (and aftermath) of the 2020 general election in Georgia," the judge said.

But those conclusions will remain secret for now, he ruled, citing the due process rights of witnesses or potential defendants who were not afforded a full chance to respond to allegations during the grand jury process. Those concerns are particularly serious for individuals who never appeared before the panel, he said.

Trump was not subpoenaed and did not testify to the grand jury.