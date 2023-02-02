Australian Cardinal George Pell's funeral sparks protests as mourners gather

Pell's body has lain in state since he died at the age of 81 in a Rome hospital last month from heart complications after a hip surgery.

Thousands attended the funeral, including former prime ministers Tony Abbott and John Howard, and federal opposition leader Peter Dutton. Hundreds more watched on big screens erected outside the cathedral.

"He's the greatest Catholic Australia has ever produced, and one of our country's greatest sons," Abbott said during a eulogy.

"George Pell was the greatest man I've ever known."

In a park opposite the cathedral, groups of protesters, many from the LGBT community and some holding signs reading "Pell Burn In Hell", heard speeches against the cardinal and the Catholic Church.

"(We're here to) just show solidarity with the victims and the survivors of what's happened through the Catholic Church, but particularly George Pell," Layne Elbourne, a musician, told Reuters.