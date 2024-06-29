Home +
June 29, 2024

Attacker killed after firing crossbow at policeman guarding Israeli embassy in Serbia

The policeman is in a life-threatening condition and is undergoing surgery, Serbian news agency Tanjug says

Attacker killed after firing crossbow at policeman in Serbia
A person lies on the ground, as police officers guard the area after an attack, near the Israeli embassy in Belgrade, Serbia, June 29, 2024. REUTERS/Zorana Jevtic

Reuters

Published : 29 Jun 2024, 07:23 PM

Updated : 29 Jun 2024, 07:23 PM

