    বাংলা

    Australia expands sanctions against Russians

    Australia on Sunday imposed targeted financial sanctions and travel bans on 28 Russian-appointed separatists, ministers and senior officials

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Oct 2022, 05:10 AM
    Updated : 2 Oct 2022, 05:10 AM

    Australia on Sunday imposed targeted financial sanctions and travel bans on 28 Russian-appointed separatists, ministers and senior officials after President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the annexation of four regions of Ukraine.

    The new sanctions targeted individuals who the Australian government said were flouting international law to legitimise Russia's actions in Ukraine through "sham referenda, disinformation and intimidation".

    "These additional sanctions reinforce Australia's strong objection to the actions of President Putin and those carrying out his orders," Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement.

    Putin on Friday announced the annexation of four regions of Ukraine after holding what Moscow called referendums - votes that were denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive.

    "The areas of Ukraine currently occupied by Russian forces are the sovereign territory of Ukraine. No sham referendum will change this," Wong said.

    Australia said the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia are sovereign Ukrainian territory.

    Canberra has also filed with the International Court of Justice in support of a case brought by Ukraine against Russia for violating the Genocide Convention.

    "We stand with Ukraine in bringing these proceedings against Russia before the International Court of Justice," Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said in the joint statement with Wong.

    RELATED STORIES
    Chechen leader Kadyrov says Russia should use low-yield nuclear weapon in Ukraine
    Russia should use nuclear weapon in Ukraine: Chechen leader
    Ramzan Kadyrov criticises Russian commanders for abandoning the east Ukrainian town of Lyman
    Suspected Chinese hackers tampered with widely used customer chat program
    Suspected Chinese hackers tampered with customer chat program
    CrowdStrike researchers believe the malicious software was in circulation for a couple of days but would not say how many companies had been affected
    US issues new Russia sanctions for annexations in Ukraine; targets firms, lawmakers
    US issues new Russia sanctions for annexations in Ukraine
    The latest sanctions come on top of sweeping measures already imposed by the United States and allies this year that have already crippled Russia's international trading and local economy
    Nord Stream rupture may mark biggest single methane release ever recorded: UN
    Nord Stream rupture 'mark' biggest single methane release: UN
    The total amount of methane leaking from Nord Stream may be higher than from the Gulf of Mexico leak, which released around 40,000 metric tons of methane over 17 days

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher