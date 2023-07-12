Yellen raised China's hopes for tariff cut; US politics will crush them

HIGH HOPES IN CHINA

Yellen discussed trade irritants and other policy differences with China's top economic officials and Premier Li Qiang for a marathon 10 hours over two days last week -- meetings that she said put US-China ties "on surer footing."

US tariffs and high technology export controls to Beijing's new anti-espionage law that threatens the activities of US companies in China were among the topics, the US Treasury said. Yellen said nothing publicly to indicate that the US was poised to ease tariffs, but commentators in China were hopeful, amid a US Trade Representative review.

In a statement on Monday, China's Finance Ministry called for the US to cancel punitive tariffs, roll back export curbs and end import bans from Xinjiang province.

"Yellen has a say in the next phase of the US's four-year tariff review," said Hong Hao, chief executive of Grow Investment Group in Hong Kong. "While US might continue its technological curbs on China, a reduction or exemption of non-core tariffs against China is possible."

China's state-run Global Times, normally a harsh US critic, called Yellen a "professional and pragmatic" official who could influence the Biden administration to take such steps to improve the economic relationship.

Yellen last year advocated eliminating some duties on "non-strategic" goods as a way to ease some specific costs amid high inflation.

But U.S. political pressure to raise China tariffs is growing, said Chad Bown, a trade economist with the Peterson Institute of International Economics who has researched them extensively.

"There is no political appetite to reduce tariffs on China – Secretary Yellen will do well in this political climate if they manage to stay where they are," Bown said.

U.S. officials have been tight-lipped about any response to the Chinese call for action, noting that no new initiatives were under way. A US Treasury spokesperson declined comment on tariffs.

A USTR spokesperson said the agency was continuing its review and was evaluating feedback received, nearly seven months after it closed public comments.

Collections of US tariffs on Chinese goods peaked at $49 billion in fiscal 2022, bringing the total amount collected from US importers over four years to $182.9 billion, according to US customs data.

US imports from China had nearly reached their 2018 peak in 2022, but are down 24% so far this year.

ENDLESS 'GROVELING'

Hardliners who dominate China discussions within the US Republican party took to social media memes to mock Yellen for appearing to bow to Chinese vice premier He Lifeng at the start of a meeting.

Firebrand Republican Senator Josh Hawley said in a tweet that such "embarrassing groveling to China is a historic mistake."

Republican presidential hopefuls have adopted confrontational rhetoric with respect to China, which they see as the nation’s top geopolitical foe.