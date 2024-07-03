Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

July 04, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Israeli strike kills a senior Hezbollah commander in south Lebanon

The Israeli military says it has struck and eliminated Hezbollah's Mohammed Nasser, calling him commander of a unit responsible for firing from southwestern Lebanon at Israel

Israeli strike kills senior Hezbollah commander
Smoke rises from the Lebanese side, near the Israeli border town of Metulla, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as pictured from the town of Klayaa, southern Lebanon June 12, 2024. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 03 Jul 2024, 11:30 PM

Updated : 03 Jul 2024, 11:30 PM

Related Stories
Record 34 British-Bangladeshis stand in UK polls
Record 34 British-Bangladeshis stand in UK polls
116 killed in India religious event stampede
116 killed in India religious event stampede
Kenya protesters say 'Ruto must go!'
Kenya protesters say 'Ruto must go!'
US awards Moderna $176m for bird flu vaccine development
US awards Moderna $176m for bird flu vaccine development
Read More
Hasina urges prudent use of medical equipment
Hasina urges prudent use of medical equipment
ACC prosecutes actor Shanto Khan
ACC prosecutes actor Shanto Khan
Sagar-Runi case delay ‘ridiculing criminal justice system’: HC
Sagar-Runi case delay ‘ridiculing criminal justice system’: HC
bdnews24.com moderator attacked by robbers in Dhaka
bdnews24.com moderator attacked by robbers in Dhaka
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More