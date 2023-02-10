In Syria, a child is saved but loses his family

The bodies of his mother and a third sibling were recovered from the rubble later, people in the area said. His removal from the wreckage was the latest in a series of eye-catching rescues caught on camera in the areas in Syria and Turkey hit by the earthquake.

Jandaris was severely damaged by the quake, which has killed at least 1,930 people in rebel-held northwestern Syria, according to rescue workers. The Syrian government says the toll in its part of the fractured country is 1,347.

The death toll in Turkey rose to 16,170 on Thursday.

The Syrian civil defence, the rescue service in the northwest, said on Thursday many families remain under the rubble.

Qasida said: "There are hundreds of children still under the rubble."