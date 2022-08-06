US house fire kills 10, including 3 children

A pre-dawn house fire on Friday killed 10 people including three young children in rural eastern Pennsylvania, state police reported, with one volunteer firefighter saying all the victims came from his extended family.

Authorities said they were investigating the incident, and no official details were immediately available on the circumstances or origins of the fire in the borough of Nescopeck, a small Luzerne County farming community along the Susquehanna River, about 120 miles (190 km) north of Philadelphia.

The blaze erupted at about 2:45 am Eastern time (0645 GMT), state police said.

The bodies of all 10 victims were found inside the ruins. The dead included seven adults ranging in age from 18 to 79, along with three juveniles - two boys aged 5 and 6 and a 7-year-old girl, according to state police.