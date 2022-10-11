What are the risks to Ukraine's nuclear reactors in war

WHAT ARE THE RISKS?

The biggest risk is from overheating nuclear fuel, which could happen if the power that drives the cooling systems was cut. Shelling has repeatedly cut power lines.

The plant lost its last remaining external power on Oct 8, leaving it reliant on diesel generators for more than a day, the International Atomic Energy Agency said. The power line was restored on Oct 9.

Before the war, the plant had four high-voltage power lines giving it access to the grid as well as several backup lines.

COULD THE REACTOR MELT DOWN?

Pressurised water is used to transfer heat away from the reactors even when they are shutdown, and pumped water is also used to cool down removed spent nuclear fuel from the reactors.

If the power was cut and auxiliary systems such as 20 diesel generators (which have enough diesel for 10 days) failed to keep the reactors cool, then the fuel could meltdown and the zirconium cladding could release hydrogen.

A meltdown of the fuel, which remains extremely hot for some time even after the reactor shutdown, could begin a fire or explosion that could release a plume of radionuclides into the air where they could be spread over a large area.

The Chernobyl accident spread Iodine-131, Caesium-134 and Caesium-137 across parts of northern Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, northern and central Europe.