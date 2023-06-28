US to give Ukraine $500m in additional military aid: Pentagon

The package "includes key capabilities to support Ukraine's counteroffensive operations, strengthen its air defences ... and other equipment to help Ukraine push back on Russia's war of aggression," the Pentagon said.

"I am sincerely grateful," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Twitter post "for another $500 million defence assistance package. Additional Bradley and Stryker armoured vehicles, ammunition for HIMARS, Patriots and Stingers will add even more power."

Russia's embassy in the US said on its Telegram messaging app that with the aid, "Washington only confirms the obsession with the idea of inflicting a strategic defeat on the Russian Federation."